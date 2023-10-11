THE most important moment of the summer window for Barnsley could well prove not to be a signing or a departure - but something else.

Namely, the retaining of Callum Styles.

The 23-year-old’s future was the subject of a fair bit of conjecture, particularly in the final weeks of the window.

It closed with the Hungarian international still at Oakwell and Neill Collins is very grateful for that.Styles has shown his class periodically this term, while also netting twice in September. The rumours may start again in the new year, but for the time being, the former Bury player knows that he will be at Barnsley until January at the earliest.

Barnsley's Callum Styles is challenged by Peterborough United rival Romoney Crichlow in the League One fixture at Oakwell in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Lancastrian has made no secret about his desire to be operating in the Championship. Should the Reds remedy their home statistics and maintaining their strong form on the road, then they possess a fair chance of doing that next season.

In the here and now, head coach Collins is just happy to be working with a quality act at third-tier level.

Collins, whose side return to League One action at Leyton Orient on Saturday week, said: "I am really enjoying working with him.

"He's an international player, so who wouldn't enjoy working with a quality player. His energy levels and attitude has been just what we have needed and been good.

"You could go through the team and they have all been really important and I have been delighted with them.

"But it's been really good to have Callum.

"Away from the speculation, we have been able to focus on just football with him and let him enjoy his football and hopefully try and put him in a position where he can do that. I think his performances have been reflective of that.

"I think he is a young player who we can continue to help improve as well. He's definitely helped us.”

Meanwhile, Styles has won the club's goal of the month accolade for September following his brilliant improved strike at Northampton Town.