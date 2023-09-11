NEILL COLLINS was incessantly on the case of Barnsley's players from his technical area in their recent EFL Trophy win against Grimsby Town at Oakwell.

The Reds head coach is not about to start making any apologies for that either.

Barnsley secured a third successive 2-0 victory in all competitions and at the start of an appealing six-match run which features five home appointments, they have plenty to enthuse about.

That did not stop Collins from barking out instructions constantly against the Mariners after viewing elements of the hosts' play which he was not happy with.

GIVING ORDERS: Barnsley FC manager, Neill Collins acknowledges that he perhaps has to fill a leadership gap in his squad. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

His authority was displayed for another reason too as he went on to explain.

"At times, we've got a young squad and don't maybe have people who would be described as classic leaders (squad) that drive people on,” said Collins, whose side return to action at home to Burton Albion in League One on Saturday. "So I think I have got to do it at times.

"But there's so much to be pleased with and they understand it's coming from the right place.

"I just think every time we come out, I want to get the best out of the players and want to win and not take anything for granted."

With the transfer window now closed, Collins is happy to know what he has got to work with and is looking forward to some strong levels of competition for first-team places, which was not necessarily the case in pre-season.

Sam Cosgrove and John McAtee have added to the mix up front and supplement the presence of Devante Cole and Max Watters and there is also likely to be an intense and intriguing jockeying for position in the middle of the park as well in particular, going forward. At wing-back as well.

It might just provide Collins with some headaches heading into autumn.

But they are ones which will be welcome ones.

He continued: "That was a big issue coming out of pre-season.

"The team was picking itself and there were no real tough conversations.