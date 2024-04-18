While the evening was set up for Pompey to end their 12-year absence from the Championship, which they did in the nick of time, Neill Collins’ side had their own incentive.

Namely to gatecrash events and book their place in the play-offs by virtue of a surprise victory.

After 83 minutes, that looked like happening, only for Pompey to stage a dramatic finale and win 3-2 with the final whistle being the precursor to a wild pitch invasion with a sea of blue soon covering a jubilant Fratton Park.

Barnsley's John McAtee (left) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game in Sky Bet League One match at Portsmouth. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Video footage saw some Barnsley players struggle to get off the pitch as home supporters celebrated with some appearing to be accosted.

In a statement, the Reds said: "We have been asked by the authorities for our observations and cannot make any further comment.”

In terms of what he saw when the game was going on, Collins - whose side are limping into the play-offs on the back of two wins in their last ten matches - was heartened by his side’s performance levels which possessed the intensity that you require in the end-of-season lottery.

The loss still leaves Barnsley with work to do to clinch a top-six finish following a night when Lincoln City, just outside of the play-off spots, won at Oxford United to cut the gap between themselves and the sixth-placed U’s to two points.

With two matches left, the Imps are four points behind the Reds, who are fifth.

Also still in with a slim chance of play-off participation are eighth-placed Blackpool, who host Barnsley on Saturday. They are five points behind Collins’s side ahead of the Bloomfield Road encounter.

Collins said: "For me, the players have shown over the last six or seven months that they can beat anyone on their day and are a match for anyone and it should give the players a lot of confidence.

"I wish they had points to show for it so that will be the tough part. We need to dust ourselves down.

"We thought we would get them, based on the way the game was going. But they should go ‘right, we need to put it right on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Collins said he had no issue with the penalty which proved the precursor to Pompey’s late promotion victory charge.

Leading 2-1, Collins’s side were well placed to make Pompey wait in their own quest to seal their return to the Championship.

Devante Cole’s 18th goal of the season - and first since February 3 - had put the Reds ahead on six minutes, but Kusini Yengi soon levelled.

John McAtee restored Barnsley’s lead just before the hour, but then turned villain after being penalised on for a foul on substitute Christian Saydee.

Colby Bishop converted from the penalty spot to set up a grandstand finale, crowned when Conor Shaughnessy headed home from a set-piece.