BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has confirmed that Luca Connell will take the first steps towards his long-awaited return to first-team action with an appearance in Monday's reserve-team outing with Wigan Athletic.

The former Bolton and Celtic player, outstanding in his maiden season for the Reds in 2022-23 - which saw him named in the division's team of the year - is yet to feature this term due to illness.

Thankfully, he is now on the road to recovery and a significant moment in his comeback plans arrives early next week.

If all goes well, he could be gradually integrated back in the club's first-team squad next month.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Collins, whose side welcome Fleetwood Town on Saturday, said: "Luca should play with the reserves on Monday with limited minutes. It's the first step onto the pitch in 'anger'.

"So that is a huge step forward.

"There's a lot of variables. We'll just take the under-21 match with Wigan to see if he gets through 45 minutes in that and build on that and everything goes smoothly, then two weeks sounds about right, but we'll take that as it comes.

"We've got to make sure he does not pick up a muscle injury coming back. That's the big thing that we've got to try and get right as well."

Kacper Lopata (shoulder) is progressing well in his rehabilitation, but there is still no updates regarding how long keeper Liam Roberts will be sidelined after undergoing a finger operation.

Collins added: "Kacper, with a broken bone; we are still at that healing stage. But he is doing a lot of work on the training pitch and running and progressing well.

"Liam is still in a cast and until he comes out of that, we'll just need to hold off."

Barnsley are without Callum Styles this weekend, with the midfielder picking up a fifth booking of the campaign in the midweek win over Shrewsbury Town.

Admitting that his absence is untimely, Collins continued: "Stylesy will be suspended, but from an injury perspective, we are in a good position.

"It's such a shame for Callum as he was ill for the Leyton Orient game and I think we missed him a little.

"I thought he was really good the other night, but Josh Benson came on and did well.