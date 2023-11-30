BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has hailed Luca Connell's 'fantastic comeback' from a worrying illness - while revealing that he resisted the urge to rest the midfielder and start him for a second league game in a row in midweek.

Connell started his first League One match of the campaign at Lincoln City on Saturday - as he continues his road back to full fitness after being diagnosed with post-viral fatigue in the summer.

Mindful of not overloading him, Collins admitted that he considered putting the former Bolton and Celtic player on the bench in the 1-0 win over Wycombe at Oakwell, only for the 22-year-old to make it known in no uncertain terms that he was ready to back it up with a start against Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His positive performance - another big step in his full assimilation back into the first-team - certainly justified it.

Collins said: "He wasn't always going to play. But I felt, watching him on Saturday and speaking to him (on Monday), I think he would have killed me had I not given him that opportunity again.

"Jon Russell and others there will be desperate for the opportunity, but Luca has just brought back that bit of intensity that others can feed off.

"It was a fantastic comeback. To playing almost ninety on Saturday, to playing on Tuesday, I think he has been excellent with the intensity he brings, but I am also mindful that we need to keep him fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he was just starting to show the effects (he came off after 74 minutes on Tuesday).

HORSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Luca Connell of Barnsley is challenged by Tommy Kavanagh of Horsham during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Horsham, England. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

"But wow, to go as long as that; all he has played against is Horsham and Bradford in a Football League (Trophy) game and credit to him for coming back.