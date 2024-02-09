It helps to explain why Reds head coach Neill Collins sanctioned loan moves for young centre-halves Kacper Lopata and Jack Shepherd on transfer deadline day, despite a short-term issue regarding defensive ability.

Recent signing Donovan Pines, who played for the reserves earlier this week, is likely to continue to be eased into the first-team picture for a few weeks and is not fully ready to start.

Loanee Jamie McCart has also been out recently with an injury concern. He missed last Saturday’s game at high-flying rivals Bolton Wanderers, but could return this weekend.

Derby County's James Collins (left) and Barnsley's Jack Shepherd battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match in November. Shepherd moved on loan to Cheltenham Town at the end of the winter window. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Despite those issues, Collins felt that the decision to let Lopata and Shepherd leave for Port Vale and Cheltenham Town was the right call for their development.

He said: "You have to remember there’s books to be balanced as well.

"Ultimately, we will always try and do what is best for us to be successful as possible, but there’s a long-term view as well.

"Short term, we maybe might have needed Kacper and Jack, but I believe if we can get Donovan where we want him to be and Jamie comes back fit, then it will be much more beneficial for the players and us for the club.

"I watched Kacper play (on Tuesday) and Jack started last Saturday for Cheltenham and what a season he’s had with where he’s come from.

"There was quite a bit of loan interest."

Up front, Collins is not short of options and has handed a message of support to the likes of Sam Cosgrove and Max Watters, who are behind Devante Cole and John McAtee in the pecking order and having to bide their time.

He added: “If Macca (McAtee) and Devante continue to score goals, like they have, I'll be happy.

"(But) Sam has gone really well in some of his appearances recently, for example. I know that Sam, Max and Marshy (Aiden Marsh) get more time, then they are capable of scoring goals.