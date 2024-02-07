While Callum Styles's loan exit was widely expected, the sight of the off-contract trio of Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams staying put was certainly more significant.

Reds head coach Neill Collins said: “It’s never got to the point where I have been lying awake worrying about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the window has been tough for the clubs higher up with Financial Fair Play and I don’t think there’s lots of money around right now."

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Deadline day did see two other players exit on loan along with Styles, with young defenders Jack Shepherd and Kacper Lopata linking up with Cheltenham and Port Vale respectively.

With both currently struggling for regular game-time, the moves were sanctioned with a view to helping their development in the longer-term at Oakwell.

Shepherd, 22, was allowed out after the club completed the signing of Josh Earl from Fleetwood, with the club also conscious that another left-sided option Jamie McCart is also due back shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of USA international defender Donovan Pines, meanwhile, was a key factor in the decision to let Lopata, also 22 - who returned to fray late last year following shoulder surgery - also head out on loan.

On getting the timing right regarding blooding young players, Collins commented: “Ideally, you are looking for that. But sometimes, you are not and needs must and that’s how people get their opportunity.

"Jack got an opportunity as when we went to Wigan earlier in the season), we felt we didn’t have many options (then) and he’d be the best one available and he did well and we were able to build off that.

"It’s about waiting to send these players on loan too, for the longer-term - it’s good not just for them, but us.