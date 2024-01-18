Barnsley FC boss praises Barry Cotter and Nicky Cadden as defender heads out on loan to League Two club
Which brings us to Neill Collins’ Barnsley, who are 10 matches unbeaten and have the scent of automatic promotion in their nostrils.
Despite not being at their best in back-to-back home assignments with Carlisle and Bristol Rovers, the fifth-placed Reds have found a way in each.
On Tuesday, Collins’ side cast aside a desperately poor first half to see off Carlisle, thanks to goals from gun players Devante Cole and Herbie Kane.
For many shrewd observers, the half-time arrival of substitutes Nicky Cadden and Barry Cotter had a fair bit to do with changing the narrative.
The bench presence of the likes of Sam Cosgrove and Max Watters is also testament to what Collins currently has at his disposal.
Collins, who has allowed defender Conor McCarthy to join League Two side Swindon on loan, said: “For 45 minutes they were sitting there freezing, just like everybody else, but (with) Cads and Barry, I knew they would be eager to come on. Barry's had limited opportunities recently. He came on and definitely gave us a spark, and so did Cads.
“Cads and (Callum) Styles have both started in that (left-wing back) position. Styles has started the last couple but he (Cadden) is a top player and he just gave us a bit. That's what we expect our subs to do – come on and help us.
“There's also three strikers that maybe aren't getting as many minutes as they'd like – Max, Sam and Fab (Fabio Jalo) – but it's great to have those options and the fact other guys are staying fit and healthy is positive.”