Midfielder Benson has been sidelined with injury since November, with his last appearance coming in the League One game at Derby County on November 11.

Centre-half Cundy has yet to feature this term due to a glute injury. Forward Max Watters will also be involved against the Latics.

Meanwhile, head coach Neill Collins has revealed that exciting young striker Fabio Jalo, who injured his knee playing for the under 21s in January, could return to training next week.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins, whose side welcome Lincoln City in League One on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Collins, whose promotion-chasing side welcome Lincoln City on Saturday, "Josh is about to play for the (under-21s).

"It's good for Josh to be back and be involved, but he's not played a lot of football - or any (competitive) football since November.

"It's a great opportunity to get him some minutes, which means if an opportunity does come, it will allow him to be more prepared.

"Robbie Cundy features in that game as well, which is great.

“He'll play 45 minutes, which is the longest we'll have seen him. He's looked really good in training so that's good.

"Max (Watters) will also get some minutes as well.

"He (Jalo) was with the training group this morning, non-contact. By next week, he will be back training and then again, it will be a case of getting him some football.

"He looked really sharp and to have him back in the mix between now and the end of the season would be really positive.

"Everyone came through the other night, so that's a positive for the weekend.”

After Tuesday’s key showdown with top-two rivals Bolton Wanderers, the Reds now face the tenth-placed Imps, managed by ex-Leeds coach Michael Skubala.

Despite the visitors’ position outside of the play-offs by – four places and adrift by eight points - Collins is under no illusions about the scale of the task ahead against a side who are in a very strong run of form, like themselves.

He added: "Between ourselves (Barnsley and Lincoln) and Portsmouth, we are the form teams in the league.

"Anyone who looks at the league table needs to recognise that over the last 10 games, we are playing against one of the best teams in the league.

"They have not given up a goal in the past four games and everyone of their games seems to be really tight with not a lot given either way.