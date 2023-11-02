All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town in line for cash boost as competition gets new sponsor

The Football League will increase the EFL Trophy prize pot for the next two seasons after acquiring a new sponsor.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT

The competition is for clubs in Leagues One and Two, plus – more controversially – under-21 sides from the country's leading academies.

It kicked off this season without a title sponsor but as of November 7, when Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion, it will be known as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freight Rover, Sherpa Vans, Leyland DAF, Autoglass, Auto Windscreens, LDV Vans , Johnstone's Paint, Checkatrade, Leasing.com and Papa Johns have all previously put their name to the competition.

Most Popular
PIZZA SILVERWARE: Rotherham United's Oli Rathbone celebrates with the EFL Trophy in a previous incarnationPIZZA SILVERWARE: Rotherham United's Oli Rathbone celebrates with the EFL Trophy in a previous incarnation
PIZZA SILVERWARE: Rotherham United's Oli Rathbone celebrates with the EFL Trophy in a previous incarnation

This season's overall prize fund is almost £3m.

The competition is played on a regionalised group basis with 16 pools feeding into a knockout competition with a final at Wembley. Rotherham United were Yorkshire's most recent winners in 2022, but Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley have also triumphed.

Related topics:Football League