Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town in line for cash boost as competition gets new sponsor
The competition is for clubs in Leagues One and Two, plus – more controversially – under-21 sides from the country's leading academies.
It kicked off this season without a title sponsor but as of November 7, when Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion, it will be known as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
Freight Rover, Sherpa Vans, Leyland DAF, Autoglass, Auto Windscreens, LDV Vans , Johnstone's Paint, Checkatrade, Leasing.com and Papa Johns have all previously put their name to the competition.
This season's overall prize fund is almost £3m.
The competition is played on a regionalised group basis with 16 pools feeding into a knockout competition with a final at Wembley. Rotherham United were Yorkshire's most recent winners in 2022, but Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley have also triumphed.