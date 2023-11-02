The Football League will increase the EFL Trophy prize pot for the next two seasons after acquiring a new sponsor.

The competition is for clubs in Leagues One and Two, plus – more controversially – under-21 sides from the country's leading academies.

It kicked off this season without a title sponsor but as of November 7, when Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion, it will be known as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Freight Rover, Sherpa Vans, Leyland DAF, Autoglass, Auto Windscreens, LDV Vans , Johnstone's Paint, Checkatrade, Leasing.com and Papa Johns have all previously put their name to the competition.

PIZZA SILVERWARE: Rotherham United's Oli Rathbone celebrates with the EFL Trophy in a previous incarnation

This season's overall prize fund is almost £3m.