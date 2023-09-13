Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - the season so far - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins host Mark Singleton to discuss life in Leagues One and Two for Yorkshire’s clubs, plus looking at England’s contrasting performances against Ukraine and Scotland during the recent international break.
In League Two, how do Bradford City breathe more life into their stuttering start to the 2023-24 campaign, can Doncaster Rovers turn a corner in terms of a run of results that has left them rooted to the foot of the table and are Harrogate Town destined for another relegation battle, or is a brighter future in store for Simon Weaver and his players.
In League One, there is time to look at Barnsley's campaign so far, one that – on the back of two wins – has left them just outside the play-off places under new boss, Neil Collins.
