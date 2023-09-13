THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins host Mark Singleton to discuss life in Leagues One and Two for Yorkshire’s clubs, plus looking at England’s contrasting performances against Ukraine and Scotland during the recent international break.

In League Two, how do Bradford City breathe more life into their stuttering start to the 2023-24 campaign, can Doncaster Rovers turn a corner in terms of a run of results that has left them rooted to the foot of the table and are Harrogate Town destined for another relegation battle, or is a brighter future in store for Simon Weaver and his players.

In League One, there is time to look at Barnsley's campaign so far, one that – on the back of two wins – has left them just outside the play-off places under new boss, Neil Collins.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.