As much as he was trying to frame it as ‘just another win’, Michael Duff must have been quietly satisfied that this over-powering of Derby County augers well for his Barnsley side.

For while he took great pride in the fact they have lost only twice in League One in four months, and this was their sixth win in seven games, they have generally not held themselves well against the teams they hope to be battling for promotion with come season’s end.

Prior to Saturday, they only had a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday back in September, plus a couple of draws, to show from their six previous encounters against the five teams above them this season.

Furthermore their last five victims all reside in the bottom nine of the table. So this was a pivotal game against a Derby County side who had beaten them comfortably just seven weeks prior in the FA Cup.

Bully boys: Devante Cole, left, celebrates his second goal for Barnsley against Derby with Adam Phillips, who swept in the second. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Could Barnsley beat a team above them and make a real statement of their promotion credentials?

The answer was an emphatic yes as they bullied Derby County, forcing goals from their high press, their direct running and in the case of Adam Phillips’ second goal on 33 minutes, a sweeping move from left to right that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Premier League. “We wanted to get on the front foot,” said Duff. “(Paul) Warney’s teams play on the front foot, they’re notorious for it, and it’s hard to play against.

“We learned from the two games they beat us earlier in the season, we tweaked a couple of things, and the quality shone out. It was more energy from us, rather than physicality.”

It was the kind of performance that sends a message, and Duff is wise to know he doesn’t need to back it up with words.

Devante Cole slides in after Adam Phillips shot to score the controversial first goal (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Devante Cole and James Norwood defended from the front, never letting Derby’s defence settle.

“They were left two v two a lot, and they held it up well, they pressed well and we worked hard on the press this week,” said Duff, who singled the two out for praise.

Cole grabbed the first, nudging the ball over the line after he had initially closed down Craig Forsyth, creating panic in the County backline that resulted in Phillips and a defender steering the ball towards goal.

Cole’s intervention led the assistant referee to change his initial decision of a goal and rule for an offside, only for referee Robert Madden to intervene and award the goal.

Adam Phillips celebrates finishing a lovely move for the second goal (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Cole and Norwood’s constant harrying of defenders led to more chances, one rebounding off the former’s face and slicing across the face of goal.

Moments later, he charged at the Derby defence, knocking them out of his way like bowling pins. Norwood and the ever-dangerous Herbie Kane combined neatly, Cole continued his run and volleyed home the third.

That goal came on the stroke of half-time to restore the two-goal advantage David McGoldrick had earlier halved with a delicate dink over Harry Isted from Conor Hourihane - once an Oakwell favourite.

“I’d have been happy with only being 2-1 down at half-time,” lamented Warne, managing on South Yorkshire soil for the first time since leaving Rotherham in September. “Barnsley smoked us in that first half.”

They were dogged in the second, closing the game out comfortably. Isted saved from substitute Lewis Dobbin at point-blank range but otherwise the Reds’ lead was rarely tested. Luke Thomas came off the bench to pounce on yet another mistake in the Derby defence to fire home a fourth deep into stoppage time. “That showed our mentality that we went and got that last goal at the end,” beamed Duff. “One of the analysts told me this week that’s eight halves we’ve won in a row; that’s some record that.”

Winning Saturday’s two halves moved Barnsley up to fifth in League One. The mantra might be one half at a time as they look to cement a play-off spot, but on the run they’re on, and with this notable scalp, why not aim higher.

The gap to second-placed Plymouth is nine points, but Barnsley have two games in hand and wobbling Albion are due to visit Oakwell in two weeks’ time, at the start of a fortnight that also sees Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town come to town. As Derby will atest, that’s as tough as it gets.

Barnsley: Isted, B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Connell, Williams, Phillips (Russell 81), Kane (Martin 81), Cadden, Cole (L Thomas 73), Norwood (Tedic 73). Unused substitutes: Cotter, Searle, Larkeche.

Derby County: Wildsmith, Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Sibley (Roberts 78), White (Collins 61), Hourihane (Springett 78), Barkhuizen (Dobbin 61), Knight, Mendez-Laing, McGoldrick. Unused subs: Thompson, McGee, Davies.