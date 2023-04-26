BARNSLEY were bloodied after Tuesday night's defeat to a very good Ipswich side - but should be unbowed.

That was the message from Michael Duff following a night when the Reds' glut of successive Oakwell victories - they were chasing a tenth consecutive home win for the first team in almost a century - ended alongside their top-two hopes in League One.

For the Reds head coach, some timely and useful lessons should be learned.

The occasion had the intensity of a play-off game - with Ipswich also chasing a prize as they sought a victory to put themselves on the cusp of automatic promotion.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Barnsley were in the game, but fatally erred twice on the stroke of half-time. In big games, big moments usually settle it with Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst cashing in on poor pieces of Reds defending to put Ipswich firmly in charge. They never relinquished that grip.

Duff said: "They (Barnsley) are a young group and were all emotional in there as they think it's the end of the world.

"If you do concede in the 44th minute, don't concede another one before half-time. Get to half-time by hook and by crook. It's that mental calmness and not getting emotionally up or down.

"The game was based on moments and that's what the big games usually are.

"Mads (Andersen) made a mistake. But when you talk about players of the season, he'd definitely be up there.

"People make mistakes and you have to give the opposition credit as well. Hirst was a handful all night and Conor Chaplin has 25-odd goals and there's the fact that they kept the same team.

"Kieran (McKenna) didn't try and tinker with it as he knew he was coming up against a half-decent opposition.

"We will pick the bones out of it and try and improve on the bit where we need to improve - with and without the ball."

The absence of one of their key players in Luca Connell did not help Barnsley's cause, with Jon Russell thrust into a huge game for his first home start and just his third since joining.

Duff added: "Jon has not had loads of football, but will be better for it. He started the game a little bit sloppy but grew into it. Luca has been one of our best players this season, so you are always going to miss him.

"But I don't think we are a one-man team and have showed that in this run. Everyone will be needed."

