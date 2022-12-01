Barnsley FC captain Mads Andersen on being the Reds' 'lord of the dance'

MADS ANDERSEN is Barnsley's very own lord of the dance.

The Reds captain has been in outstanding form this season under the tutelage of a former central defender in Michael Duff and has played a full part in some mean defensive statistics posted by the League One play-off candidates.

The Dane has also shed some light into a big reason why - and it is not what you might expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is all to do with having dancing feet and keeping on your toes on the football pitch as opposed to disco fever.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersen, an ever-present at league level this season, said: "It is the dancing move, one hundred per cent.

"I think we have improved a lot and are very good at it and we have to keep that high level as it is very difficult for the strikers then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is about being in front of the opposition and one step and second ahead and that dance and being on your toes makes you one step ahead.

"When you are on your toes, you are alert and ready for the long ball or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd never heard it before. Or maybe I had and didn't listen at the time. But now I am really gaining a lot from it and aim to keep it with me."

Barnsley may have lost several leading players in the summer following relegation, but the retaining of Andersen was arguably the most significant event of the close season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is an irreplaceable figure in the Reds rearguard and has proved one of the form defenders across the entire division so far in 2022-23.

Alongside Bolton, Barnsley have the joint best defensive record in League One, having conceded 15 goals in 18 matches thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road, Duff's Reds, who visit Peterborough United in a key top-six fixture on Friday evening, have shipped just six goals and have let in just one in the second half of an away league fixture so far this term.

Andersen added: "Consistency is what I strive for. I think I have grown again and the gaffer came in and taught me a lot that I could use as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad