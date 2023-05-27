Like it did on Thursday at the Reds' final press conference before facing Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Before the questions even began, the Reds’ great Dane looked outside with a typically cheerful expression and said simply: 'What a lovely day.."

Last summer, the skies were not so blue for Barnsley's immaculate, classy captain.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen celebrates after scoring against Plymouth in March. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

In the wake of a wretched relegation in 2021-22, Barnsley's big-hitters, virtually to a man, expressed a desire to jump ship when they spoke with new head coach Michael Duff.

Andersen was one of the honourable exceptions.

Duff's ability to convince the centre-half that his interests were best served by staying at Oakwell probably represents the most important piece of business of his epic time at the club thus far.

Even accounting for Andersen's affable nature, he took some convincing to stay put.

The prize will arrive on Monday, should the 25-year-old lift the League One play-off trophy at Wembley. His decision would then be wholly vindicated.

Andersen told The Yorkshire Post: "It was a very private conversation.

"But he told me he could improve my game and we talked about a few things and some personal stuff.

"I felt good and had a good feeling after that. That's what I have brought with me.

"At that moment, you don't know what is going to happen for the next ten months and you have to make a decision."Do you trust him or not? And I trusted him and I think I have improved a lot.

"We are not just going to the final to just be there and because it has been a good season to just get to Wembley.

"We want to win it and hopefully we can do that."

Denmark's history with Wembley remains bittersweet.

Memories of their Euro 2020 semi-final loss to England - some of Andersen's mates were in the away end - still linger.

The Allan Simonsen-inspired victory there in 1983 is rather more feted with the home of football being a revered place for all football-mad Scandinavians.

A mini Viking invasion will head across the North Sea to support Andersen on Monday - 27 in total.

He said: "A few?..I have got an army coming down from Denmark to support me!

"Obviously, it's a special moment. It's a massive stadium.