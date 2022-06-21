Barnsley FC: Cauley Woodrow in talks with Luton Town

The Yorkshire Post understands that the 27-year-old striker was in talks with the Bedfordshire outfit on Monday.

The former Fulham forward could be confirmed as a Hatters player later today, pending the successful completion of his medical, it is understood.

The Hemel Hempstead-born player started his career at Kenilworth Road as a youngster.

Striker George Miller has signed for Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Woodrow, one of the highest earners at Oakwell, has been linked with several clubs already this summer, including Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Woodrow endured an injury-hit second half of last season – after undergoing knee surgery in December. But prior to that, the forward was a consistent scorer for the Reds for the previous three seasons.

Barnsley are needing to cut costs in the aftermath of relegation with the club faced with a shortfall of £7m to £8m following relegation.

Speaking last month, Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad hinted at departures from the club of some major players following the club’s relegation to League One.

El-Ahmad continued: “Without speaking about specific names, I think it is a natural progression.

“You get relegated, some have been here a long time, some see their contracts expire soon.

“It is a mutual discussion both ways, but ultimately they are under contract and the club controls their destiny.”

Doncaster Rovers have signed ex-Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough striker George Miller on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old was released by the Oakwell outfit at the end of last season, having netted 12 goals in 41 appearances on loan last season at Walsall.

Bradford City have announced a League Two club record for season tickets, with the club having sold over 14,000 early-bird ‘Own The Moment’ season-ticket sales ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Having gone on sale in mid-April, the early-bird period saw prices frozen from last season at adult prices of £198.