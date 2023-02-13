Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad makes January revelation plus 'positive' Oakwell talks

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed that the club turned down bids for leading players during the January transfer window.

The Reds are enjoying a sterling renaissance season under Michael Duff, but there were still concerns among supporters last month that the League One club could choose to cash in on some of their star assets, most notably Mads Andersen.

The Oakwell hierarchy fielded offers for unnamed players, but El-Ahmad has stressed that the board's policy all season has been that they will not sell any leading players who they don’t wish to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El-Ahmad said: "We did get (January) bids and rejected every one of them.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad.

"We already made the decision in the summer that we weren't going to sell anybody (we did not want to).

"The important backing in this is the owners putting in £4m at the beginning of the season and that gave us the ability to say no to offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time, it's kudos to the players that wanted to stay and be part of the journey we're building.

"If I look at every window, we are getting more efficient internally and looking over the squad balance.

"I would say we got most of the ones we wanted (incoming signings)."

Barnsley remain in a 'difficult' financial position, but El-Ahmad says that the board's financial commitment to the club remains unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the season, they injected £3.2m of equity to help running costs.

This followed a £1m cash injection from shareholders last summer to help with costs following relegation, which was estimated to cost the club between £7m to £8m at the end of 2021-22.

El-Ahmad continued: "There's ongoing discussions around it (more cash injections), both in the short-term and long-term. If and when it happens, it will be communicated.

"But they are behind the club and that's what you - as a board, employee and as a fan - want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chairman (Neerav Parekh) is intelligent and passionate and is very interested and cares a lot and we speak every week. It's very positive and there's only positive things to say.

"What we have to do is be positive and look forward as that momentum will get things done."

The club and Barnsley Council remain in positive discussions regarding a new long-term lease to stay at Oakwell.

The current arrangement is due to finish in 2027. Oakwell is jointly owned by Barnsley MBC and the Cryne family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El-Ahmad said: “We have five years left on the lease. The council attended the fans' forum on Thursday and I speak to them regularly, and as far as I know, it's been the best (relationship) it's been for a long time.

"They have been supportive and positive and everything is heading in the right direction.

"One hundred per cent what we want is to stay here because Oakwell and Barnsley is the home.