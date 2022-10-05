Barnsley FC CEO Khaled-El-Ahmad on how Michael Duff's 'winning culture and togetherness' is rejuvenating the Reds

After a hard 2021-22, both on and off the pitch at Oakwell, Duff is lifting sagging spirits at the club with his players having quickly bought into his core values of humility, respect, hard work and enthusiasm - and above all, no egos.

Some positive early results are unquestionably helping, with the Reds - unbeaten in their past six league games - in fifth place in the table, with Duff among the nominees for the League One manager of the month for September.

El-Ahmad said: "Michael and the staff around him have done the job. We said quite early that we wanted to build a winning culture and togetherness that will carry us through the coming season and seasons and I think that is the one factor identity you can now see when Barnsley play.

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"The first team used to eat in one place and the academy in another and now both the first-team academy, cleaners and CEO and anyone all eat together in the canteen.

"We are also bringing the academy much closer to the first team and have brought in some motivational speakers to talk about values to the players and the first-team staff have created their own values which they stand for which we will put up in and around the stadium.

"We went to the National Mining Museum to connect with the past and understand that we are fortunate. Then it is the day-to-day identity and requirements that the players and the coaching staff need from each other.

"Everyone is taking responsibility and being a leader."

Only Plymouth, with 16 points, have taken more League One points in their last six games than Barnsley, who welcome Exeter City on Saturday.

The Reds' haul of ten points from six away matches is already two points better than their entire total on the road in a pitiful 2021-22 campaign.

Barnsley's sound start is given extra kudos by the fact that it is essentially a new look side, with Duff's troops having also already taken on a number of the division's big-hitters including the top three of Plymouth, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and also another promotion contender in Derby County, all away from home.

On whether he is surprised by the Reds start to the campaign, El-Ahmad added: "I am not surprised. I say that because I thought we made the right decisions throughout the summer. It started with requiring players to come in early from their vacations and we broke the squad into four groups and they had individual programmes going on which they did not have last summer.

