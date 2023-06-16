Barnsley FC CEO on 'control' over player sales, prospect of incoming business and John Stones cash boost

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad says that the club are in a strong position to be able to sell any players purely on their terms this summer.

Following on from their outstanding 2022-23 season, the Reds have received interest and offers for some of their squad already and turned down a bid the day after their League One play-off final with Sheffield Wednesday.

But unlike last summer when the club had something akin to a fire-sale to generate some income after losing between £6m to £7m following relegation, they are in a much better place 12 months on.

Captain Mads Andersen is a name on the radar of clubs at home and abroad, while other leading players such as Luca Connell and Liam Kitching could also attract interest in this summer window.

Khaled El-Ahmad.

El-Ahmad said: "We lost on the Monday and I got a bid for a player on the Tuesday. There will be movement, but we are in more control of who and what (happens).

"We are also in a position where if we move a player on, it's a good combination for all parties involved.

"We have good players. We have received bids and there is interest. With some, I haven't replied as it's under what we want. With some, they have been interesting enough to discuss."

On the prospect of more incoming business after the recent signing of Kacper Lopata, El-Ahmad continued: "We have submitted interest and an idea if Barnsley is something that they (potential singings) want (are interested in).

"Some are under contract, some are free agents."

Meanwhile, El-Ahmad has confirmed that Barnsley will benefit following former player John Stones's Champions League success with Manchester City.

Stones was sold by Everton to City for £47.5m in 2015 with Barnsley holding a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

A clause in that deal stipulated that Everton would receive an additional £2.5m if City won the Champions League - with Barnsley having a further financial interest.

