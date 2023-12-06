Barnsley FC chairman Neerav Parekh on new director of football, EFL charges and January transfer window

BARNSLEY chairman Neerav Parekh says that the club have been ‘blown away’ by some ‘extremely high-quality applications’ for their new director of football role.

The Reds are in the process of overhauling their day-to-day operational structure with a footballing supremo being sought alongside a new chief executive officer, with Khaled El-Ahmed to leave on December 15.

The new CEO will focus on all operational aspects of the business, as opposed to football matters, which will be the remit of the new head of football.

Ahead of the two key permanent appointments being made, academy director Bobby Hassell will serve as interim director of football, while chief revenue officer Jon Flatman will be acting chief executive.

Parekh, speaking at a fans’ forum, said: "In terms of the permanent position, we have had over 100 applications for the (director of football) role already.

"(There’s) Some extremely high quality applications, quite frankly we have been blown away by some of the people who have applied.

"We are hoping to have this role (confirmed) - or at least a name - in the next month. If the person is in a job right now, depending on the notice period, it might take a couple of months for that person to come in."

Parekh acknowledged that the previous policy of having one individual effectively running the operational side of the business and all the footballing departments has been ‘too much of a role for one person’ - hence the decision to split the role.

He continued: “They (director of football) will be in charge of everything on the football side and work with Neill on the first-team side. It will be in relation to players in and players out and contract renegotiations of existing players.

"It is nothing related to commercial, revenue or anything like that. That’s why we are setting it (up) as we think it is too much of a role for one person. We also think it requires two very different skills-sets."

Meanwhile, Parekh has confirmed that the club expects to learn their fate regarding multiple charges of breaches of EFL regulations ‘before the end of April or early May.’

Last summer, the Reds were charged with multiple breaches of EFL regulations including a failure to provide the governing body with correct and/or complete information regarding the shareholdings at the club.

Former co-chairmen Paul Conway and Chien Lee - voted off the board in May 2022 - were cited in the charges.

The pair left the Reds’ board following a boardroom shake-up at Oakwell in the wake of the club’s disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

A new-look board headed by Indian entrepreneur Parekh took over.

The current board own just over sixty per cent of the club’s shares, with the remainder held by Pacific Media Group co-founders Lee and Conway.

Asked about a potential time-frame as to when a decision will be reached by the EFL, Parekh added: “It is actually good timing as we have just got a rough time-line around when things will be heard and when a result will be out.

"It is likely to be some time before the end of April or early May.

"This is the timeline we have from the legal team. If that changes, hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, but that’s what we have right now.”

Parekh was also asked about the club’s plans for the January transfer window at the forum.

While confirming that money would be made available if the club ‘finds the right players’, he acknowledged that the main focus is likely to be keeping the existing squad together.

Three leading players in Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams are out of contract at the end of June, as it stands and talks can commence six months before a contract expires with other interested parties.

Some loan players could potentially leave, Parekh also stated.

He said: “Some of the loan players might go back, so we are preparing to make sure we have got back-ups in each of those positions.

"Beyond that, (its) obviously strengthening in some positions where we think we need more bodies and more quality. We have got the list of names already.

"I think the most important thing, quite frankly, will be keeping the vast majority of our squad, especially the ones who are going to get offers, the ones out of contract and the club think they (other clubs) can come in with cheeky bids to try and get that player to join.

"We are going to be firm around that. I have learnt from the Liam Kitching thing (situation) that there is no guarantee that any player will stay, but the intention is to keep all of our players here, unless it’s out of our hands by a release clause, for example.”

Parekh confirmed that any funds for signings will come out of the board’s own pocket, having reiterated that the club’s hierarchy have already paid out £10million since taking over.