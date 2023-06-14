Barnsley FC chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad provides an update on Reds captain Mads Andersen

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad says that the club have had lots of interest in classy captain Mads Andersen - and says that the Oakwell outfit will take a pragmatic stance when it comes to his future.

The Dane, who joined from AC Horsens in the summer of 2019, performed outstandingly well for the club in their run to the League One play-off final last month, with his displays earning him a richly-deserved place in the EFL League One Team of the Year in 2022-23.

Viewed by many observers as one of the best - if not the best – defender at third-tier level last term, the performances of the 25-year-old have attracted significant interest from home and abroad.

Andersen is out of contract next summer, with the club conscious of his contractual situation.

Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Questioned on Andersen’s future, El-Ahmad, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said: "I think I look at it from the perspective that Mads was by far the best defender in League One and had a fantastic season. There's a lot and lot of interest in him.

"Then, it will be a combination of what the club wants. We need to be loyal and fair to someone like Mads and we turned down a significant offer last summer and he bought into Michael's (Michael Duff) and my vision of what we wanted to do together.

"We have improved him as a player and then there's the contractual situation that he has one year left.

"Again, it is in our control, but it is also what the market is going to offer for that player. A combination of those things will dictate what happens in the future. Of course, there could be a contract extension. Everything is potentially discussed and open."

A host of senior players left the club last summer following relegation, but El-Ahmad has stressed that there will be no replication of last summer's raft of sales, with the Reds in a good position, moving forward.

Several players including Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams and Brad Collins see their current deals also end next summer.He continued: "Some players have three year deals and it is in the control of the club.

"Certain players will move on because we think that change needs to happen to continue building the momentum we have created and some are staying. We are in a good place."It wouldn't say need (Barnsley need to sell players with 12 months left on contracts).

"I think it is now a combination do they actually deserve that (new deals) or is it time to move on because the recruitment has found something different. You also need to sometimes change personalities to bring that new energy.