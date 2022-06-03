INCOMING? Manchester United's set-piece coach, Eric Ramsay Picture: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barnsley have cast their net across the country – and beyond – to speak to such candidates in their search for a new head coach which will, hopefully, conclude by June 13.

The process has been thorough and countless names have been contacted by the club already. Some have been discounted or even gone elsewhere. It has also involved candidates filling in an extensive questionnaire with answers scrutinised.

The list has now been whittled down to a final shortlist of five, or potentially six, The Yorkshire Post understands.

IN THE RUNNING: Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff Picture: Nigel French/PA

Confirmed names include Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff and Burton Albion manager Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink.

It is understood that Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay is another name on the list, although recent reports have suggested that new Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag is keen to retain the services of the 30-year-old.

On the process, Reds chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said: “There are really three ‘buckets’ [of candidates].

“One is the very experienced, one is the up-and-coming who don’t necessarily have a lot of managerial experience and the other one is what I call the solid option that has some seasons behind them.

CANDIDATE: Burton Albion's manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is believed to be on the shortlist for the coaching position at Barnsley Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

“We have interviewed and spoken to all the variations which will hopefully lead us to the one we think is the best fit.

“It is also very important that we want a manager who wants to come to Barnsley. During the process, someone might be enticsed and excited about the job, but then you find that they don’t really want to be here. It has to be the right fit.

“There are three ways of it [finding candidates]. References, agents putting names forward and our own potential search of approaching certain managers.

“You put everything in and rank them in terms of data, the way we want to play and experience. They are some of the parameters and you start doing the interviews and it becomes clearer and clearer. It has been a long list.

CONFIDENT: Barnsley chief executive, Khaled El-Ahmad

“I have five [final candidates] and potentially there’s one more to come in.

“Ultimately, I want to make that decision before pre-season.

“But it is also financial. We are not going to offer money we cannot afford.

“It is not as easy as just appointing the manager you want and then think you are going to get them. There are various factors in it.

“A contractual situation, money, availability, [rival] interest.

“I would hope that with the manager we bring, that all of us believe he is the right manager/head coach for Barnsley Football Club.”

It remains to be seen what squad the new manager or head coach will work with next season.

The club hierarchy – conscious of a drop in revenue of around £7-£8m following relegation – have made no secret about the fact that certain players will be sold if the right offers are tabled.

Some leading players have already expressed a desire to leave Oakwell, although the club insist that there will be no fire-sale and have stressed that no-one will be sold for a fee below their perceived value.

Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Callum Styles, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Brad Collins and Callum Brittain are the leading players who are likely to be attracting interest from other clubs.

The Reds line-up from the past two or three seasons will have to be broken up and a new side built in the wake of a painful relegation last term.

El-Ahmad continued: “Without speaking about specific names, I think it is a natural progression.

“You get relegated, some have been here a long time, some see their contracts expire soon.