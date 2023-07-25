All Sections
Barnsley FC complete signing of Forest Green wing-back and former Birmingham City, Rochdale and Mansfield Town player Corey O'Keeffe on a four-year deal

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of Forest Green right wing-back Corey O’Keeffe – their third new arrival in the space of a few days.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 19:45 BST

The Midlander, 25, who started his career at hometown club Birmingham City, has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.

O’Keeffe, who joined Forest Green from Rochdale, has played around 170 games in English football and can also operate in midfield. He is Barnsley’s sixth signing of the close season.

His capture follows on from the additions of forwards Max Watters and Andy Dallas.

O’Keeffe, who has also had spells in England with Solihull Moors, Macclesfield Town and Mansfield Town and has represented Ireland from under-16 to under-19 level, said: "I am delighted to be here, and I’m ready to help the team go one step further this season and get promotion.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to be able to welcome Corey to Oakwell.

“He will add further quality to our squad ahead of the start of the 23/24 campaign and we look forward to seeing him begin work with Neill and the coaching staff.”

