BARNSLEY have completed the signing of Forest Green right wing-back Corey O’Keeffe – their third new arrival in the space of a few days.

The Midlander, 25, who started his career at hometown club Birmingham City, has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.

O’Keeffe, who joined Forest Green from Rochdale, has played around 170 games in English football and can also operate in midfield. He is Barnsley’s sixth signing of the close season.

His capture follows on from the additions of forwards Max Watters and Andy Dallas.

O’Keeffe, who has also had spells in England with Solihull Moors, Macclesfield Town and Mansfield Town and has represented Ireland from under-16 to under-19 level, said: "I am delighted to be here, and I’m ready to help the team go one step further this season and get promotion.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to be able to welcome Corey to Oakwell.