Barnsley FC confirm club coach caught fire on way back from Exeter City fixture

Barnsley have confirmed players and staff had to be evacuated when their club coach caught fire.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Oct 2023, 21:16 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 21:16 BST
Barnsley's players and staff were travelling back from their fixture against Exeter City. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesBarnsley's players and staff were travelling back from their fixture against Exeter City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Barnsley's players and staff were travelling back from their fixture against Exeter City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The Reds were travelling back from their fixture against Exeter City when the coach “suffered complications”.

In a statement issued via social media, the club have reassured supporters that everyone was evacuated safely.

The statement read: “We can confirm that on the way back from our fixture against Exeter City this evening, our club coach suffered complications and subsequently caught fire.

“All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players.”

