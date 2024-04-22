Barnsley FC confirm departure of Neill Collins after poor League One run of two wins in 11 matches

The Reds, who were automatic promotion candidates in League One at the start of the spring, have won just twice in their past 11 matches and taken just nine points to put their play-off place in jeopardy ahead of the final game of the regular season against Northampton Town at Oakwell.

Collins had been criticised by supporters in recent times and was booed after Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Blackpool, the Reds’ fourth successive league reverse.

Martin Devaney will take interim charge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neill Collins is no longer in charge of Barnsley. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “Barnsley can confirm the departure of head coach Neill Collins.

"Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed.

Director of Football Mladen Sormaz said, “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days”.