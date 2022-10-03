Barnsley FC: Cryne family settle long-running dispute over sale of Oakwell club

The late Patrick Cryne sold a majority stake to a consortium fronted by Paul Conway and Chien Lee, but later disputes saw payments withheld.

They will now be met in full, but over a longer period, with the first instalments due in August 2023.

The dispute has been ongoing for two years, and included the terms of the call option on the purchase of Oakwell, which would have allowed it to be sold for a set price within a fixed timescale.

DISPUTE: The details over the sale of Barnsley have been going through the courts for two years

