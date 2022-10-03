Barnsley FC: Cryne family settle long-running dispute over sale of Oakwell club
The Cryne family have reached a settlement which will see them paid the money they are still owed for the December 2017 sale of the club.
The late Patrick Cryne sold a majority stake to a consortium fronted by Paul Conway and Chien Lee, but later disputes saw payments withheld.
They will now be met in full, but over a longer period, with the first instalments due in August 2023.
The dispute has been ongoing for two years, and included the terms of the call option on the purchase of Oakwell, which would have allowed it to be sold for a set price within a fixed timescale.
Most Popular
Cryne's widow Jean joined the board in the summer after Lee and Conway were ousted, with Neerav Parekh taking over as chairman. The pair still have a stake in the League One club.