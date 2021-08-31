Barnsley FC Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

In a perfect world, both areas will be replenished by the time that the window closes late on Tuesday night. Whether that transpires is another matter.

Speaking about transfers late last week, co-chairman Paul Conway said that the likelihood was of Barnsley completing one deal as opposed to two.

That said, it was before the club allowed midfielder Herbie Kane to leave the club on a season-long loan to Oxford United. His departure has intensified the Reds' need for some cover in a vital area of the pitch and an injury or two could leave them seriously light.

Head coach Markus Schopp, no mean midfielder himself in his playing days, has referenced the fact that Barnsley are light in that particular central midfield area.

Former Manchester United youth player Tosin Kehinde, 23, has been one player linked with the Reds during the summer. He is currently at Danish Superliga outfit Randers. Although the interest appears to be purely speculation.

On the left, Barnsley are being linked with a move for a former target in Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce, also 23.

Some unsubstantiated reports are claiming that the Reds have made a six-figure bid for the ex-Leeds United player, who was a player on the club's radar in the summer transfer window in 2019.

Pearce is in the final year of his contract at the Lancashire outfit. It remains to be seen if a deal is struck with no real updates on his future in the past week.