It is a loan switch with an option to buy in the summer.

The Barnsley midfielder had been targeted by the Wearsiders earlier this month and was in advanced talks with the club over a move.

Talks had stalled over the structure of the deal, but they recommenced in the final week of the deadline and the 23-year-old has now sealed his switch to the north-east on deadline day.

Callum Styles. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

A mild bout of illness, which had recently affected Styles, had further delayed things, but he has now completed his transfer.

Interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “Callum expressed a desire to leave the club and play at a higher level in the second half of this season.

"We respected Callum’s wishes, which we felt was beneficial for all parties as we look to push on and achieve our goals for this season at Barnsley.”

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman commented: “Callum is an interesting player, who has the ability to play on the left side of central midfield or slightly wider in a full back or wing back role, so we feel his quality and flexibility will be a real benefit to us throughout the remainder of the season.

"Having reached an agreement in principle last week, we had an unavoidable delay due to Callum’s illness, but after reviewing his progress, we are now delighted that he’s here and we look forward to his imminent return to action."

The Lancastrian featured 22 times for Barnsley this term, scoring three goals.

Styles, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, spent last season on loan at Millwall.

He joined the London outfit at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, after an agreement was struck with the Reds late on deadline-day.