Barnsley FC deadline-day latest: Reds complete signing of former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder after beat-the-deadline loan move is sanctioned
The transfer has now been formally completed following EFL confirmation after Barnsley moved for the player in the final hours of deadline day.
Barnsley have the option to make the move permanent in the summer.
The Irish schemer, described as a ball-player in the middle of the park, has made 14 appearances this term for MK, with his last appearance coming in the New Year’s Day defeat at Doncaster Rovers.
The Dubliner, 22 – an ex-Irish youth international – joined the Buckinghamshire outfit for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale in the summer of 2022.
Grant joined Dale from Sheffield Wednesday in February 2021, having made one appearance in the League Cup as a youngster for the Owls.
Reds interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “Conor Grant will add different qualities to our attacking midfield options having played regularly in the EFL for Rochdale and MK Dons.
"The club have monitored Conor closely over the last couple of years and we’re excited for him to join the squad for the remainder of the season with an option to extend his stay further.”
Grant’s arrival follows on from the Reds capture of Fleetwood defender Josh Earl on a three-and-a-half year deal earlier on deadline day.
The Reds were also linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, but he is poised to join Championship side Stoke City.
On the outgoing front, deadline-day activity saw Callum Styles completed a loan move to Championship side Sunderland, who have an option to buy in the summer, while defenders Jack Shepherd and Kacper Lopata have also headed out on loan.
Shepherd has linked up with Cheltenham Town for the rest of the campaign, with Lopata having joining another League One side in Port Vale.