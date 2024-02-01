Barnsley FC deadline-day latest: Young defender and ex-Sheffield United player joins League One outfit on loan

Lopata has found his first-team opportunities restricted of late and has been allowed out to join Vale to boost his prospects of regular game time.

The Polish under-21 international and ex-Sheffield United player became the Reds’ first signing of the close season in early June - penning a four-year deal.

Despite being tipped for a bright future at Bramall Lane, Lopata, now 22, made just two senior appearances in his time with the Blades, both in the EFL Cup at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Barnsley centre-half Kacper Lopata, who has joined League One side Port Vale on loan. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He was subsequently loaned out to Southend United and moved there permanently in September 2022 before later linking up with fellow National League side Woking, helping the Cards to a fourth-place finish in the National League.

Barnsley provided him with a passage back to the EFL last summer.

After starting the season in the side, Lopata suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Northampton Town on September 23, which required surgery.

He made his return from the bench in late November, but has made just one start - in the EFL Trophy game at Blackpool - since returning to the first-team fray.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Reds head coach Neill Collins said: “I like Kacper as an option. He’s a very good centre-back.

"But we’ve also got to think about the player and his long-term future and think that other guys will be ahead of him right now.”

Confirming the departure, interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “Kacper started the season in brilliant form and integrated smoothly into the squad.

"He was unfortunate to pick up the injury against Cheltenham but worked hard during his rehabilitation and got himself back in contention with a professional attitude.

"His minutes have been limited since his return due to the depth we have in defensive positions.