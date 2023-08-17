BARNSLEY centre-half Kacper Lopata insists he has moved on from his time at Sheffield United and is not thinking about what might have been - after being handed a second chance at another Yorkshire club.

The Polish defender, who joined the Reds on a four-year deal early in the close-season, has made an encouraging start to life at Oakwell.

Despite being tipped for a bright future at Bramall Lane, Lopata made just two senior appearances in his time with the Blades, both in the EFL Cup at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

He was subsequently loaned out to Southend United and moved there permanently in September 2022 before later linking up with fellow National League side Woking, helping the Cards to a fourth-place finish in the National League.

Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Barnsley provided him with a passage back to the EFL with the 21-year-old becoming the club's first summer signing in early June.

On his time at United, he said: "I played two games and sat on the bench a few times.

"I look back at my time at Sheffield United under (Slavisa) Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom - and I obviously had him (Heckingbottom) with the under-23s - really fondly.

"I think I have developed into a player that Hecky - when we first met and he signed me for the 23s - tried to shape me to be.

"Obviously, it's a shame it didn't work out, but I didn't want to wait for it to happen, but make it happen.

"That's just how football goes sometimes. It is what it is.

"I am happy that Sheffield United got promoted to the ‘Prem’ and I have loads of friends there still and I wish them nothing but the very best."

Lopata's philosophical attitude extends to his feelings when Michael Duff left Oakwell shortly after his signing was confirmed, with the stopper never having the chance to work with him.

Instead, Lopata's development is continuing under the tutelage of another figure who proved to be a reliable and consistent centre-half in his playing days in Neill Collins.

Lopata added: "That's football, it is what it is. I am happy. I spoke to the gaffer (Collins) a couple of times and he seems very positive and we have had really good chats.

"I like the way that he sees and talks about football. So far, there's only positive things.

"One hundred per cent that helps (Collins being a former defender).