In the past, the Barnsley wing-back has sampled his fair share of relegation fights at previous clubs, having unfortunately gone down with Macclesfield Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Twelve months on from dropping down from League One with Rovers, the Midlander is now pitted in a promotion battle and knows which he prefers, for sure.

Granted, fifth-placed Barnsley had had a mixed Easter with a much-needed come-from-behind Bank Holiday Monday victory at Burton Albion repairing some damage after a poor Good Friday loss to Cambridge United and a bittersweet time of it of late, but O’Keeffe is grateful for small mercies.

Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe (left) and John McAtee celebrate at the final whistle after beating hosts Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in January. Picture: David Davies/PA

The troubles are far removed from what he experienced last term at Forest Green, ironically relegated after a 5-1 home reverse to O’Keeffe’s current club last April.

He said: "I’ve always been at teams (before) fighting to stay up and this time, it’s a bit different for me, but exciting.

"I’ve always wanted to be up there and challenging and this time is exactly where I want to be at the moment. It’s a real buzz.

"I think at one club, we once needed to win to stay up and we scored late on and that was good, but I have always wanted to be fighting at the other end to get promotion.

"Before, I have been trying not to get relegated.”

Getting a first promotion on his CV represents a considerable motivation for O’Keeffe, who featured in just one game at Championship level during his time at first club and boyhood team Birmingham City, as a substitute at Newcastle United in December 2016.

Should Barnsley secure a return to the second tier, stepping out and playing at St Andrew’s next season would apply the gloss, if Blues manage to stay up.

The Birmingham-born player, 25, continued: “I’d like to go back and play against Blues at St Andrew’s. (But) The main goal is Barnsley to go up, I don’t really mind.