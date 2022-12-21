Barnsley FC defender Conor McCarthy on preparing for life after football

SUFFERING a serious injury is an occupational hazard for any professional footballer.

The smart ones such as Conor McCarthy make contingency plans just in case the worst happens and your life takes a different course.

The Barnsley defender underwent knee surgery in mid-autumn after damaging his ACL in late September. His rehabilitation is going well and he hopes to get the go-ahead next month to start running on the treadmill.

Fortunately, there's no suggestion that the injury will be career-ending. But that has not stopped the 24-year-old from considering the 'what ifs'.

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy. Picture: Simon Hulme

January is also significant in that he will start his Masters degree after graduating in economics from University College Cork (UCC) in 2020.

The former Cork City and St Mirren defender told The Yorkshire Post: "Every day that passes by, you are a day closer to retirement. Having that degree and piece of paper, I am counting my lucky stars.

"When I was at Cork, I saw it first hand. A player that was there ended up having an injury at 26. He had a wife and kids. He was out of contract at the end of the season.

“At that moment, I just thought 'I don't want to be that guy.'

"It really hits home more than ever in being out injured at the moment. God forbid, but if football was to stop tomorrow, I have that back-up plan to be able to pay my mortgage and have another source of income.

"With footballers, everyone wants to play in the Premier League - don't get me wrong, it is a dream for everyone. But you have to be realistic."

Combining the classroom with football is nothing new to McCarthy.

His injury has allowed him to devote further time to his study, when he is not doing the hard yards of rehab work in the gym.

He has also taken on an additional role at Oakwell after being asked to become an education ambassador for the club's Reds in the Community Scheme - where he shares his experiences with young players coming through at the club.

The importance of getting qualifications as a fall-back should the worst happen to a footballer is something he is passionate about.

At Cork, McCarthy and good friend Sean McLoughlin, a player at Hull City, were allowed to combine their studies with football.

When McCarthy moved to St Mirren in early 2020, he was in the final year of his degree and it was arranged between his university and club that he could sit his finals at Glasgow University.

His time at St Mirren also saw him start his accountancy exams - his Reds team-mate Nicky Cadden also has a degree in accountancy - and he worked in the club's finance department during his time in Paisley.

On his role at Barnsley, he said: "It was through Mark Crossfield, who is head of education. We had a press day just before the start of the season and Reds in the Community asked if we wanted to volunteer.

"There were different avenues to go down - visiting hospitals and charity work. I have a background of education and put that down, not knowing what would come out of it.

"A month or two ago, Mark came up to me and said if I’d be interested in helping (young players) and I said I'd be more than happy to help.

"The kids are doing excellent and clubs are upping their game in offering the amount and variety of courses and not just football coaching.

"There's physio and the opportunities are endless. It about making sacrifices and focusing on it (education) for maybe a year or two. I'd preach to anyone that it's the best thing that they can do.

"I was really fortunate in that my parents pushed me in that direction as well. When I signed my first professional contract, that's when they really first pushed me as they wanted me to future-proof myself.

"When I was at Cork, I used to go training at nine and miss all my morning lectures and go to university in the afternoon. There was an agreement with the club at the time that I was able to miss the squad gym session as long as I completed it in the evening.

"I used to go from football to university and then back to the gym and then back to the library to catch up on my morning lectures. But it's worth its weight in gold as I have it (qualifications) if anything happens."

For the time being at least, McCarthy has returned to his home city to spend time with his family. As a footballer, it's a rare Christmas off.

In his first year at Oakwell, it's not ideal. But he is dealing with the cards he has been dealt and is staying admirably positive.

He continued: "There is definitely a silver lining. As much as it is a negative, then it is a positive to give me an opportunity to get better professionally, physically, mentally and emotionally. I want to look at the end of this injury and say: 'Look, this is what I have to show for it.'

