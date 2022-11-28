AGAINST an opponent whose town is famous for the manufacturing of Rolls Royce cars, Barnsley motored into round three of the FA Cup in sumptuous comfort.

In their previous cup meeting at Oakwell against a League Two side, the Reds prevailed in a harem-scarum tie with Barrow, which ended 5-4 in their favour in January.

This was far more orderly and tidy, even with a touch of elegance.

That came with a very neat second goal from in-form midfielder Adam Phillips early in the second half, which effectively sealed the game’s outcome in an exercise which will have provided Michael Duff with everything he wanted in terms of ticks in boxes.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole celebrates his opener for the Reds against Crewe. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Second-round weekend is a ‘no regrets’ weekend, according to Duff.

His side did not do something stupid, to quote the name of another song from Robbie Williams, a supporter of Crewe’s rivals Port Vale.

They hope to be rewarded in Monday night’s third-round draw. Barnsley have already banked £108,000 in Cup prize money so far.

A juicy away tie against one of the Premier League’s glitterati would swell the coffers significantly more - and potentially strengthen Duff’s hand in the winter transfer window early in the New Year in the process.

All departments of his side functioned well on Saturday, that said.

As a former centre-half, the recording of another clean sheet will have been duly noted, while a confident, assertive performance from Devante Cole up top was crowned by a timely goal.

Certainly, Barnsley may be a striker light in terms of options at the minute - and it is something Duff will look to address in January - but their goals input from the middle of the park is becoming very handy indeed.

Phillips scored his fourth goal in five games on Saturday. Josh Benson, who operated in a right wing-back role, is now up to five for the season after coolly netting the hosts’ third goal from the penalty spot a few minutes before the hour mark.

On an on-message occasion, first-team coach Martin Devaney said: “Sometimes, these games can be difficult. But the players executed the game plan really well and controlled it well at times.

“We dealt with the transitions. At half-time, we spoke about being a little bit more ruthless in the final third and taking extra care with that pass and that allowed us to get the second goal and then the penalty. It was good.

“Adam is scoring goals and Herbie (Kane) was excellent again and the competition is keeping everyone on their toes.”

On the third round draw, he continued: “A big Premier League club away would be nice, let’s hope so.

“It would bring a lot more fans in and be great for the players and they want that big club. It is important for the club as well.”

Crewe came into the game with mean looking defensive statistics, having not conceded a goal in their previous six hours of football under the command of interim manager Lee Bell.

That extended for another half-hour, but Crewe’s early resilience ended when Cole stabbed home the Reds opener from close in. After that, the visitors were never the same and were cowed in truth.

Applications for the permanent Crewe managerial post closed on Friday evening. Events on Saturday will not have strengthened Bell’s case. His side were well beaten.

After Towelgate in the previous round at Bolton, Barnsley inflicted a towelling on their opponents.

A measure of their dominance saw them win eight corners in the first half. Mads Andersen spurned a golden chance to score from an early one, but did provide an assist for the opener.

Luca Connell’s flag-kick on the left was nodded towards goal by the Reds captain and Cole stayed alive to prod the ball into the net from a few yards out.

Phillips and Cole went close to adding to the scoreline before the interval. No dramas, the tie was comfortably over before the hour mark.

Liam Kitching provided a nice assist for Phillips’ classy second with the effortless way in which the midfielder guided the ball handsomely into the top corner after being played in being indicative of a player who is fancying himself in front of goal and is ravenous for more.

Crewe’s angst then saw Eli King ensure Connell, who governed the midfield with Kane and Phillips, took a tumble in the box and Benson coolly sent visiting keeper Arthur Okonkwo the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Duff had the luxury of being able to give Andersen a breather for the last half hour. Teen midfielder Theo Chapman also got a debut.

A good box-ticking exercise, all things considered. Job emphatically done. Now for the draw.

Barnsley: Walton; Edwards, Andersen (Cundy 60), Kitching; Benson, Kane, Phillips (Chapman 86), Connell, Cadden (Larkeche 71); Norwood (Jalo 61), Cole (Martin 70). Substitutes unused: Collins, Moon, Aitchison, Nejman.

Crewe: Okonkwo; Offord, McDonald, Sass-Davies, Mellor, (Adebisi 78); King (Colkett 86), Thomas, Uwakwe (Brook 73), Z Williams; Sambou (Tabiner 86), Agyei. Substitutes unused: Richards, Griffiths, Finney, Leshabela.

