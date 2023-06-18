BARNSLEY are facing a battle to keep hold of Michael Duff - who has been targeted by Championship club Swansea City.

The Swans are sounding out replacements for Russell Martin, who will join Southampton once a dispute over compensation is agreed.

Duff is a firm candidate to take over from Martin and reports have stated that the Welsh outfit have made an approach to speak to the 45-year-old. The Yorkshire Post understands this to be correct.

The former Cheltenham chief is one year into a three-year contract, having joined the Oakwell outfit last June.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff is a year into his three-year contract at Oakwell and celebrated his first anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking about Duff's future on Wednesday - ahead of the fresh reports linking Swansea with him - Reds chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: "He is under contract and he is coaching Barnsley FC. For assurances, he is under contract, just like the players are and we are planning the pre-season. So far, there's nothing else to report. There's been none (interest).