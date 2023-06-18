All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Barnsley FC face battle to keep hold of Michael Duff as Championship club Swansea City target move for Reds chief

BARNSLEY are facing a battle to keep hold of Michael Duff - who has been targeted by Championship club Swansea City.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

The Swans are sounding out replacements for Russell Martin, who will join Southampton once a dispute over compensation is agreed.

Duff is a firm candidate to take over from Martin and reports have stated that the Welsh outfit have made an approach to speak to the 45-year-old. The Yorkshire Post understands this to be correct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Cheltenham chief is one year into a three-year contract, having joined the Oakwell outfit last June.

Most Popular
Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff is a year into his three-year contract at Oakwell and celebrated his first anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking about Duff's future on Wednesday - ahead of the fresh reports linking Swansea with him - Reds chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: "He is under contract and he is coaching Barnsley FC. For assurances, he is under contract, just like the players are and we are planning the pre-season. So far, there's nothing else to report. There's been none (interest).

"Obviously, I don't talk about individual contracts in public. All I can say is that we are prepared for all scenarios at all times. In a sense in football, if it happens, it happens. But it's all heading in the right direction. We are in a good place."

Related topics:Michael DuffSwansea CityRussell MartinOakwellSouthampton