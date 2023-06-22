Barnsley FC fixtures: Port Vale up first, Wigan Athletic on New Year's Day

The Reds begin their second season in the third tier with a home game against Port Vale on Saturday, August 5.
Bristol Rovers provide their first away opponents a week later, while on Boxing Day they face a return game against Vale and welcome relegated Wigan Athletic on New Year’s Day.
Easter weekend sees a home game with Cambridge United and a trip to Burton Albion, while Northampton Town visit on Saturday April 27 to conclude the season.
Barnsley Fixtures
August
Sat 5 Port Vale H
Sat 12 Bristol Rovers A
Tue 15 Peterborough United H
Sat 19 Oxford United H
Sat 26 Wigan Athletic A
September
Sat 2 Cheltenham Town A
Sat 9 Portsmouth H
Sat 16 Burton Albion H
Sat 23 Northampton Town A
Sat 30 Blackpool H
October
Tue 3 Cambridge United A
Sat 7 Exeter City A
Sat 14 Bolton Wanderers H
Sat 21 Leyton Orient A
Tue 24 Shrewsbury Town H
Sat 28 Fleetwood Town H
November
Sat 11 Derby County A
Sat 18 Carlisle United H
Sat 25 Lincoln City A
Tue 28 Wycombe Wanderers H
December
Sat 9 Reading A
Sat 16 Charlton Athletic H
Sat 23 Stevenage H
Tue 26 Port Vale A
Fri 29 Peterborough United A
January
Mon 1 Wigan Athletic H
Sat 6 Oxford United A
Sat 13 Bristol Rovers H
Sat 20 Stevenage A
Sat 27 Exeter City H
February
Sat 3 Bolton Wanderers A
Sat 10 Leyton Orient H
Tue 13 Shrewsbury Town A
Sat 17 Fleetwood Town A
Sat 24 Derby County H
March
Sat 2 Wycombe Wanderers A
Sat 9 Lincoln City H
Tue 12 Carlisle United A
Sat 16 Cheltenham Town H
Sat 23 Portsmouth A
Fri 29 Cambridge United H
April
Mon 1 Burton Albion A
Sat 6 Charlton Athletic A
Sat 13 Reading H
Sat 20 Blackpool A
Sat 27 Northampton Town H