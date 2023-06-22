All Sections
Barnsley FC fixtures: Port Vale up first, Wigan Athletic on New Year's Day

Reality of missing out on promotion to the Championship in agonising fashion in the play-off final last month, hits home today for Barnsley with the revealing of the Sky Bet EFL League One fixtures.
By Nick Westby
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:14 BST

The Reds begin their second season in the third tier with a home game against Port Vale on Saturday, August 5.

Bristol Rovers provide their first away opponents a week later, while on Boxing Day they face a return game against Vale and welcome relegated Wigan Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Easter weekend sees a home game with Cambridge United and a trip to Burton Albion, while Northampton Town visit on Saturday April 27 to conclude the season.

Mads Andersen and Barnsley discover who they'll be playing next season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Mads Andersen and Barnsley discover who they'll be playing next season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley Fixtures

August

Sat 5 Port Vale H

Sat 12 Bristol Rovers A

Barnsley reached the League One play-off final last season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Barnsley reached the League One play-off final last season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Tue 15 Peterborough United H

Sat 19 Oxford United H

Sat 26 Wigan Athletic A

September

Sat 2 Cheltenham Town A

Sat 9 Portsmouth H

Sat 16 Burton Albion H

Sat 23 Northampton Town A

Sat 30 Blackpool H

October

Tue 3 Cambridge United A

Sat 7 Exeter City A

Sat 14 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat 21 Leyton Orient A

Tue 24 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat 28 Fleetwood Town H

November

Sat 11 Derby County A

Sat 18 Carlisle United H

Sat 25 Lincoln City A

Tue 28 Wycombe Wanderers H

December

Sat 9 Reading A

Sat 16 Charlton Athletic H

Sat 23 Stevenage H

Tue 26 Port Vale A

Fri 29 Peterborough United A

January

Mon 1 Wigan Athletic H

Sat 6 Oxford United A

Sat 13 Bristol Rovers H

Sat 20 Stevenage A

Sat 27 Exeter City H

February

Sat 3 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat 10 Leyton Orient H

Tue 13 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat 17 Fleetwood Town A

Sat 24 Derby County H

March

Sat 2 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat 9 Lincoln City H

Tue 12 Carlisle United A

Sat 16 Cheltenham Town H

Sat 23 Portsmouth A

Fri 29 Cambridge United H

April

Mon 1 Burton Albion A

Sat 6 Charlton Athletic A

Sat 13 Reading H

Sat 20 Blackpool A

Sat 27 Northampton Town H

