THE FACT that Liam Kitching scored the goal to take Barnsley to Wembley is the sort of good, wholesome football story that most people should enjoy.

Released by first club Leeds United almost four years ago and forced to rebuild his career at a comparative footballing backwater in Forest Green, the Harrogate-born defender is now one game away from winning promotion with Barnsley.

The whole-hearted centre-half, outstanding in 2022-23, epitomises everything good about Michael Duff's Reds. Desire, spirit, persistence and talent.

It was somewhat fitting that he produced the tie-breaking moment in Friday's League One semi-final second leg with Bolton Wanderers by heading home on 24 minutes in a precious 1-0 win as the Reds triumphed 2-1 on aggregate to book an all-South Yorkshire final against Sheffield Wednesday next Monday.

Mobbed: Liam Kitching of Barnsley is escorted by stewards as he celebrates with fans on the pitch after the play-off win over Bolton (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Barnsley may be underdogs in the eyes of many, but will be heading south to win at Wembley, a place where Kitching has never even visited.

Kitching said: "You can't really describe it. It's my first time there. I can't wait - a Yorkshire derby.

"There's nothing better as a player, is there? Every player wants to play there.

"We are all looking forward to it. We are going there for nothing less but to beat them."

Barnsley's Liam Kitching (second left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley.

On his own turn-around in fortunes, Kitching continued: "It's always hard leaving your boyhood club (Leeds United) and having to do it the hard way down the lower leagues.

"I feel like I am definitely finding my feet now under Michael Duff.

"I think we have had a fantastic season, but to be in the play-offs and have a performance like that just shows how far we have come.

"Over the two legs, I think we played fantastic and showed how good a team we are. The togetherness is always there."

His goal now books a mouthwatering final date with the Owls.

"The ball just came out to Luca (Connell) and with his quality, I just thought 'he's going to whip it in' here and luckily, I have jumped and it's just hit me and gone in there. Off I went..." recalled Kitching of his goal and celebration.

A Wembley final in seven days time is just reward for the sterling turnaround that Duff has presided over at Oakwell in fewer than 12 months.

He has picked a playing staff, directionless last summer, up by the bootstraps and has knocked them into shape in masterful fashion.

And Kitching is quick to pay tribute.

He added: "I can't explain how much he has done for me personally and the team. It shows how much of a good manager he is. I can't thank him enough.

"He's a great person to be around and it's everything about him on a day to day basis.

"He is always trying to make you better and it shows out there and how together we are as a team. It shows how far we have come as a team."

Kitching's words towards Duff may be effusive, but he and his team-mates will know what is coming on Monday morning after being given the weekend off for some cherished down time after Friday's highs.

Duff, speaking after Friday's victory, said: "I have told them, make no mistake, I will be after you on Monday.

"There's no backslapping and it's about sticking to the process of what we do every (working) day.