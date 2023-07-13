All Sections
Barnsley FC goalkeeper Brad Collins closing in on move to Championship outfit Coventry City

CHAMPIONSHIP outfit Coventry City are close to sealing a move for Barnsley keeper Brad Collins.
Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

The Sky Blues have made a move to bring in the former Chelsea custodian - well known to Coventry assistant boss Adi Viveash from their time at Stamford Bridge - to provide competition for number one Ben Wilson.

Collins endured a frustrating second half of last season after suffering a quad injury and then losing his place to loanee Harry Isted.

But the Southampton-born player, 26, who joined the club in the summer of 2019, has proved a consistent figure prior to that and was one of the Reds’ more dependable performers over the past few seasons.

Barnsley keeper Brad Collins, who is set to join Championship side Coventry City. Picture: PA.Barnsley keeper Brad Collins, who is set to join Championship side Coventry City. Picture: PA.
Speaking about his future in May, shortly before the play-off final, Collins – who saw an option in his contract triggered back in January, keeping him at the club until next summer - said: “That’s down to me and the club when the season is over. We will have talks about things like that.

"It is part and parcel of being a keeper, when you are out (of the side), you have to stay focused and maintain it as you never know when you are called upon.

"Crazy things happen in football and you never know what is around the corner.

“It was one of those things. I’d have loved to have played, especially at Wembley. But you cannot control being injured. H (Isted) came in and did really well and he kept the shirt, fair play to him."

