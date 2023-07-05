All Sections
Barnsley FC goalkeeper hoping to go one better than last season after joining on free transfer

Barnsley have signed goalkeeper Ben Killip from Hartlepool United.
Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

The 27-year-old joins on a free transfer having been released at the end of last season.

Before his time at Victoria Park the Norwich City youth product played for Grimsby Town and Braintree Town .

At Hartlepool he was part of the side which won promotion to the Football League via a penalty shoot-out win in the play-off final against Torquay United.

NEW ARRIVAL: Banrsley goalkeeper Ben KillipNEW ARRIVAL: Banrsley goalkeeper Ben Killip
NEW ARRIVAL: Banrsley goalkeeper Ben Killip

Killip has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

“I’m delighted to be here," he said. "It’s a massive club and they had an amazing season last season and, unfortunately, fell short, but hopefully we can go one better this time.

“I had a couple of phone calls with (goalkeeping coach) Tom Fawdry and got on really well with him; he told me his ideas and beliefs, how he wanted to work, how the goalkeeping group works and what he sees for me for the season going forward, which all aligned with me.

“Hopefully I can come in here and play as many games as I possibly can.”

Harry Isted joined on loan from Luton Town in the second half of last season but has since moved to CHalrton Athletic.

