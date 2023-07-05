The 27-year-old joins on a free transfer having been released at the end of last season.

Before his time at Victoria Park the Norwich City youth product played for Grimsby Town and Braintree Town .

At Hartlepool he was part of the side which won promotion to the Football League via a penalty shoot-out win in the play-off final against Torquay United.

NEW ARRIVAL: Banrsley goalkeeper Ben Killip

Killip has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

“I’m delighted to be here," he said. "It’s a massive club and they had an amazing season last season and, unfortunately, fell short, but hopefully we can go one better this time.

“I had a couple of phone calls with (goalkeeping coach) Tom Fawdry and got on really well with him; he told me his ideas and beliefs, how he wanted to work, how the goalkeeping group works and what he sees for me for the season going forward, which all aligned with me.

“Hopefully I can come in here and play as many games as I possibly can.”