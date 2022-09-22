Barnsley FC goalscorer Jack Butterfill seeks league target after milestone moment

The striker, 19 earlier this month, was brought in from Leicester City in the summer and seven minutes after making his bow from the bench, he put the Reds in front with his first senior goal in competitive football.

It was a moment he will never forget.

Butterfill, watched on by his parents, auntie, uncle and girlfriend, said: "I'd say it's my biggest moment. It was in front of a crowd as well, it was great.

"Moving up here with all the lads and staff has been amazing. I couldn't really wish for anything better.

"It's good for the club as Barnsley are promoting the youth, which is great for us and my team-mates.

"I knew Barnsley pushed youth through, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to get in and around the first team here and show what I can do and hopefully be picked for the league games as well."

For Barnsley, progression in the Trophy has positive spin-off effects, most definitely for their emerging players.

Barnsley teenage striker Jake Butterfill celebrates his goal. Picture Bruce Rollinson

More experience in this particular competition will provide an invaluable opportunity for game-time in a senior environment - and is as beneficial as any loan spell to say a National League club.

Four players in Butterfill, Will Lancaster, Keegan Hartley and Hayden Pickard made their debuts from the bench on Tuesday.

Loanee Ziyad Larkeche also marked his bow with a brilliant goal, while Jamie Searle, Joe Ackroyd, Josh Martin, Fabio Jalo and Adam Phillips made their first starts.

On blooding young players especially, assistant Martin Paterson said: "While they are here, they are working very hard with them in training and with their individual developments.

"The decision is with Michael (Duff) and people above me in terms of if they go out on loan. But if they are here, Michael wants to develop them and a growth mindset with the club and learning environment.