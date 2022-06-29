Barnsley FC hand Will Hondermarck new two-year contract after debut season

The Irish youth international, now 21, joined in September 2021 after being released by Norwich City. He spent the second half of his final season on the Canaries' books on loan at League Two Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After breaking into the team under then-coach Markus Schopp in September, he was made to wait for game-time by the Austrian's successor, Poya Asbaghi. Asbaghi highlihted "decision-making" as an area Hondermarck needed to improve.

COMFORTABLE IN HIS SURROUNDINGS: Will Hondermarck has decided to stay at Barnsley after relegation to League One

But caretaker manager Martin Devaney, assistant to the latest man to take charge of the team, Michael Duff, handed him starts in the final two matches of the season, after relegation to League One had been confirmed.

In all, Hondermarck played 10 times in all competitions last season, with three Championship starts.

The Reds dropping down a level should help him to have a bigger impact next season.