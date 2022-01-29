Barnsley FC have rejected bids for 'first-team regulars' in January window: Khaled El-Ahmad

The rock-bottom Reds, with just two Championship wins to their name in 26 league fixtures this season and the lowest scores in the entire EFL, are effectively nine points adrift of safety with 20 matches remaining..

They are without a league success in ten matches having into Saturday's home game with Bournemouth, with head coach Poya Asbaghi yet to triumph in a league fixture since arriving in November.

Writing in his programme notes, El-Ahmad said: "January has almost come and gone, but the window remains open.

Oakwell

"We have rejected a number of bids for first-team regulars in this window because we want to compete and stay in this league. That is where our full energy is focused on.

"The unity of the squad and management team cannot be questioned, but will be tested over the coming weeks.

"The playing schedule is hectic, but I can see a siege mentality forming within the group.

"Injuries, postponements and Covid are a few factors that are difficult to deal with, but there is genuine belief and determination from everyone involved to make that difference and gain that all important word - momentum."

So far this month, the Reds are yet to make a signing breakthrough, although they are working towards bringing in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan.