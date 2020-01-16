Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber confident of outgoings in the next week - and a couple of new incoming signings before the end of January

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber says that he fully expects several more fringe players currently not in his plans to leave the club in the next week.

Earlier this week, winger Jordan Green headed out on loan to League Two side Newport County for the rest of the season - following on from Cameron McGeehan's loan switch to Portsmouth.

The likes of Dimitri Cavare, Mamadou Thiam, Mallik Wilks and Dani Pinillos are also not presently in Struber's plans - and are set to depart this month.

Thiam has attracted interest in England and Scotland, while a number of clubs are understood to be keen on Cavare, including Portsmouth. Wilks was strongly linked with a move to Hull City at the start of the window.

Struber has revealed that a number of squad players have several options.

He said: "We are in a good exchange for the players. They have no game time now. I think in the next week, we have a good decision for these players.

"In the end, we need a win-win situation for the player and the whole team. The decision is coming in the next week.

"We have many options for these players. The most important thing is that these players are happy with these options and we work together."

On the incoming front, the Austrian is targeting bringing in a couple of incoming arrivals before the transfer deadline, with a new, experienced central defender being a priority.

He said: "What we need is a little more experience, especially in the last line. I am very hopeful that we can make the next step with a new player with this experience and quality to stay in this league.

"I am very hopeful. This is a big aim for me and our management and also for the owner that we bring a new player inside the club and team. This is necessary for the next step and our big goal of staying in this league."

Meanwhile, Struber has confirmed that keeper Sami Radlinger will miss Saturday's game at Bristol City due to sickness, with Mike Bahre also suffering from illness, although he could yet be involved.

Struber, also without Cauley Woodrow - although he is not ruling him out of Tuesday's home game with Preston - said: "I think especially Sami has no chance of being ready with Saturday.

