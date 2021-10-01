Under-pressure Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp pictured during the home game with Nottingham Forest. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Austrian has presided over just one victory in his opening ten Championship matches, with the Reds heading into Saturday's home game with Millwall on the back of an alarming eight-match winless run.

Matters reached a nadir in Wednesday's encounter with visiting Nottingham Forest, with an appalling final half-hour seeing the hosts implode en route to a 3-1 reverse - with supporters making their feelings known at the final whistle in a game which saw Schopp's side lead after an hour.

Barnsley remain without some key personnel including defender Mads Andersen and striker Carton Morris, while midfielder Josh Benson is also sidelined for the game against the Lions.

Schopp himself is not keen to make excuses on the injury front, but find solutions and he has belief in his abilities to turn things around.

He said: "I know how we are working and how the lads are pushing to get forward. We had a couple of games where we were really, really close to get more than one point.

"I was not the (bad) manager when we were talking about probably missing the points, Even in this situation, I was very critical about a lot of things. It does not change now.

"Obviously, it is a situation no-one wanted, including me. But it is a situation where there are reasons and we have to work on solutions.

"I am absolutely convinced that we will step out and hopefully, in a couple of weeks, we will be talking about a different position and talking about games that we win.

"Always when you are getting points, everything is easier and things happen in an easier way."

Benson will sit out a second successive game on Saturday, with Schopp waiting on an update regarding his condition after he was withdrawn from the starting line-up against Forest, having initially been named on the teamsheet as a starter.

Schopp added: "It is a muscle problem and it has to be defined how (bad) is this problem. He will not be available for tomorrow and we have to make our plans without him."

On a potential length of his absence, he continued: "That is a question I cannot answer. We will see. I think in the warm-up he did a movement where he felt something a bit.

"When he came in and I was talking to him, he felt it a bit and we did not want to take a risk. We will see what the doctor tells us tomorrow.