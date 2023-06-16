Barnsley FC head coach Michael Duff is a target for Championship club Swansea City

The Championship club have been sounding out replacements for Russell Martin, who will join Southampton once a dispute over compensation is agreed.

Swansea had lined up Martin's former assistant Chris Davies as their preferred choice to replace Martin, but he is now set to join Ange Postecoglou's new-look coaching team at Tottenham Hotspur.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has been mentioned as another contender, but reports on Friday have suggested that he will be remaining at Home Park.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Another target in coach Gregg Berhalter was contacted by Swansea, but he has now re-joined the US national team, with the Welsh outfit now assessing other options.

Duff, who took Barnsley to within one game of an instant return to the Championship in 2022-23, is now being viewed as a firm candidate to replace Martin, according to reports in Wales.

The 45-year-old is a year into his three-year contract at Oakwell and celebrated his first anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking about Duff's future on Wednesday - ahead of the fresh reports linking Swansea with him - Reds chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: "He is under contract and he is coaching Barnsley FC.

"For assurances, he is under contract, just like the players are and we are planning the pre-season. So far, there's nothing else to report. There's been none (interest).