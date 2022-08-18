Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signing Cadden has missed the Reds last two games with a calf injury, while Helik not featured this season due to a couple of injury issues.Herbie Kane (groin) remains sidelined but is progressing.

Duff said: "He (Cadden) was close last week, so hopefully he will be in contention. He's the only one, really.

"We want everyone available and want to pick a fresh squad. We have only got a couple (out), with Herbie added into that as well.

"But Herbie is on the grass now and he's getting closer and hopefully he will be available in the next couple of weeks as well.

"It's good to have Cads back and Herbie is on the grass and Micha is probably the longer one of the three.

"He (Helik) is a good bit off yet. I could not give an accurate timescale, but really we are not expecting to see Micha any time in the next couple of weeks, unfortunately.

"He came back and trained and felt a niggle in his quad and I think it was with his groin and a grade two when he had it scanned. So it's frustrating for him as it seems to be niggle after niggle at the minute. We want to see him as he's a good player."

Duff reports no fresh transfer updates - incoming or outward - with the clock ticking to the closure of the window on September 1.

He continued: "There's been nothing tangible. There's been lots of conversations, ifs, buts and maybes, but nothing concrete that we are looking at before the weekend.