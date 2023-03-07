BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff felt that his on-song Reds side were 'good value' for their seventh win in nine League One games as their charge towards promotion continued with a dominant 3-1 victory over Portsmouth at Oakwell.

Seeking a fifth successive victory on home soil, the Reds produced a strong first-half in particular and exhibited the qualities which saw them dispatch Derby County handsomely in their previous home match.

An eighth goal of the season from the outstanding James Norwood and beautiful curler from Nicky Cadden put the hosts 2-0 in front after 20 minutes against a Pompey side who harboured outside hopes of gatecrashing the top-six heading into the game and who had won their last three league matches in their best run since September.

The visitors, who received chants of 'this is embarrassing' from some of their fans as they trudged off at the break, did hint at a renaissance when top-scorer Colby Bishop headed in his 19th goal of the campaign early in the second half.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But rather than protect their advantage, Barnsley went for the jugular and Norwood set up strike partner Devante Cole for the killer third goal, with the Reds forward reaching double figures for the season in terms of league goals with his 11th of the campaign.

The win has pushed Barnsley up to fourth spot above Bolton and Derby, who lost 2-1 at Plymouth.

Duff's side host second-placed Argyle in a mouth-watering Oakwell fixture on Saturday.

Duff said: "I thought we were good value for it. We totally dominated the first half and if anything, we were a little bit disappointed we weren't out of sight.

"Two-nil is a dangerous one, knowing that they are a good team and a team in form with good players. There was also no pressure on them, they are having a run at the play-offs, but no-one is expecting them to do it. But inside their camp, I think they will think they have a chance.

"I thought the pressing was good and we scored some really good goals and the keeper made some good saves. I was disappointed with the goal we gave away - it was a good cross and finish, but it should never get to that opportunity - but to get back on the front foo was the pleasing thing.

"We did not protect what we had got and got back on the front foot and scored a third and saw it out comfortably.

The lads are in a good place at the minute."

Barnsley's poignant opener arrived in the 16th minute when many supporters lit up their phones in support of popular staff member Beth Sefton, who recently fell seriously ill.

Duff added: "It was quite poignant really. The lights flashed up as Nors whacked it in the net. We are all still thinking about Beth and we are wishing her well and hopefully she is staying strong and getting better and better. It was a nice moment and a good goal."

A stunner from Cadden, his first goal at Oakwell, soon doubled their advantage.

Duff continued: "Well, he keeps telling up he is a goalscoring wing-back, but we have not seen it yet!