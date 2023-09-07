BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins says that he is fully expecting to loan out several young Reds players to the National League shortly to further their development.

While the transfer window closed for EFL clubs last Friday, there are no such restrictions for National League clubs, who can make loan additions during the season and not just in August and January.

It represents an avenue of opportunity for league clubs to enable up and coming players to gain invaluable match experience down the pyramid and Collins is likely to sanction some movement during the autumn.

The Scot handed opportunities to the likes of Theo Chapman, Harrison Nejman, Nathan James, Vimal Yoganathan and Daniel Benson in Tuesday's EFL Trophy game against Grimsby.

The Reds chief admitted that some youngsters could be loaned out by the time that Barnsley play their next match in the competition against Manchester City under-21s at Oakwell on September 26.

On the prospect of some young players coming out on loan, Collins - whose side are inactive this weekend with their game against Portsmouth called off due to international call-ups - "Definitely. We have got to be mindful that as much as there's young players here that could play the odd minute, we have got to make sure that they develop at a quicker rate.

"I think the National League will be really important for that and a few of those guys that played (on Tuesday) might not be here for the next round as we might get them out.