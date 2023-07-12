MENTIONING Mick McCarthy and Danny Wilson in your opening press interview would represent a good start for any new Barnsley manager.

Yet the more fundamentally important thing is that Neill Collins did not name-check both in a bid to curry instant favour with Reds followers. He did it because he meant it.

Asked about the figures who made the biggest impression on him in his playing days, the Scot stated the names of messrs McCarthy and Wilson with good reason.

It was mere coincidence they have had strong associations with Oakwell and the fact that the 39-year-old spoke about the importance of being his own man would have had both Barnsley legends nodding their heads in sage agreement.

Collins, who was promoted under McCarthy with both Sunderland and Wolves and had a successful time under Wilson at Sheffield United, said: “I think I have said this a lot of times and not just because I am at Barnsley - but Mick McCarthy is a big one in terms of him being a great influence on me as a player and person and also the teams he created.

“I think he created really hard-working teams with quality and organisation and they were successful. Mick was a big one.

“And then also Danny Wilson. I probably enjoyed some of my best football under Danny. He was different to Mick, but again he gave me the ideas on the man-management side of things in how to give more confidence.

“They are just two people I have taken a lot from. I have taken a lot from other people. But equally, I have got to be myself and who I am and I think that it was one of the best pieces of advice I have ever got. Because if you are not yourself, people will see right through that.”

In terms of playing style, Collins’s ethos points to strong similarities with the aggressive, front foot style which served the Reds so well in 2022-23 and took them to within one victory of an instant return to the Championship.

In terms of joined-up thinking, that is surely no bad thing either. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Speaking in a club interview, Collins continued: "It is very similar to what you saw last year and to try and build on that. I am sure if Michael (Duff) had been here, he'd have wanted to take it on and make it better and I have first of all to try and sustain what he did and then try and make it better.

"I want us to be aggressive and on the front foot and be a team who excites the fans and what excites the fans is scoring goals.

"Ultimately, as a football fan, it's about knowing how watching a team makes you feel. Whether you are ahead or behind, you want a team who you can relate to.

"I also want the team to be adaptable. I want us to be free-flowing and attacking, but there will be days where we are not at our best over all the games. Can we grind in and be organised to get something.”