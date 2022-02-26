The Reds secured back-to-back wins for the first time since April after a 3-2 victory over play-off candidates Middlesbrough.

Significant events elsewhere saw relegation rivals Derby, Peterborough and Reading all lose on a day when Barnsley moved off the bottom of the Champonship.

Barnsley visit Derby next Saturday and still have to host Posh and Reading.

Victorious Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi with Martin Devaney. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Barnsley raced into a 3-0 lead early in the second half, courtesy of a brace from Amine Bassi whuch followed an opener from Mads Andersen.

Boro threw the kitchen sink at Barnsley in the final half-hour. A penalty from Andraz Sporar reduced the arrears and Dael Fry scored with virtually the last kick of the game. Substitute Flo Balogun also hit the post twice.

Asbaghi said: "Sometimes, it is like that when the results go your way and on another day, it is going to be the opposite. We cannot focus too much on that.

"In the end, we won three points, nothing more than that. But of course, we feel we have a bit of momentum and are playing better football and are working much better as a unit than we did a month ago. We have to take advantage of the situation we are in right now with the confidence we have and take it into Derby."

On his side's outstanding second-half, he commented: "We talked before the game about having respect for Middlesbrough, but not showing too much of that. At the beginning of the game, we really wanted to come out aggressive on the home pitch and not invite them. We accomplished that and started the game as good as we can and were creating chances.

"The first half was a really, really good performance and we defended well and created chances.

"We talked at half-time about not getting too comfortable and trying to go out and playing like it is 0-0 and chasing the third goal. Sometimes, you say it and then it happens, it is not always like that.

"We scored the 3-0 goal, which was decisive in the end. After that, Middlesbrough were the better team and played with a lot of desperation and had nothing to lose and took a lot of risks.